Exclusive: Activist Deji Adeyanju emerges ZLP Reps candidate in FCT

A popular Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, has emerged as the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the House of Representatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT South), Blueprint report.

Adeyanju emerged unopposed after screening and meeting all the requirements of the party in line with the Electoral Act as ammended.

A dependable source who confided in Blueprint correspondent Tuesday evening, said though Adeyanju has not made it public but the social commentator had met with the leadership of the ZLP, some stakeholders across political parties and some other traditional and religious leaders in the territory on how to actualise his dream.

The source said Adeyanju paid about N700,000 for the Expression of Interest and the party’s nomination forms.

Adeyanju, who is the convener of a Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians and Human Right Activist, is said to be mobilising top opinion leaders based in the FCT to support his ambition for effective representation.

Another source told Blueprint that lack of basic infrastructures, lack of strong voice at the Green Chamber for Abuja residents and bad governance are some of the reasons why Adeyanju is drafted into the contest.

The source, a top political figure in the major opposition party said: “We will be mobilising for the emergence of Deji Adeyanju to represent us as a lawmaker at the Green Chamber. Deji is a humanist and an idealist. We need a good representation in the FCT because all of us are based here and doing our businesses here. This is the seat of power.

“I am not a member of ZLP but we will mobilise for him. Let him come on board and practice those things he has been preaching.”

When contacted, an official of the ZLP who pleaded anonymity confirmed the development, adding that Deji had informed the national leaders of the party not to make his ambition a public matter yet.

