Exclusive breastfeeding inline with islamic tenets -Clerics



Some islamic scholars in Bauchi state have declared that the practice of exclusive breastfeeding currently being promoted by governments at all levels and non-governmental organizations is in tandem with the teachings and provisions of islam on child care and development.



The Islamic scholars spoke on radio programs broadcast to commemorate this year’s Exclusive Breastfeeding Week, put together by the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria project.



They include the Chief Imam of Masjidud Da’awa Bauchi Sheik Attahiru Bakoji, Ustaz Zakari Hassan of Masjid Fa’ik GRA Bauchi, Ibrahim Abdallah of Umar Bn Khattab Mosque Kofar Wambai Bauchi and a prominent Islamic cleric in Kirfi Mallam Yahaya Yusuf Dambori.



Speaking on the theme “impact of infant feeding on the environment: the breastfeeding advantage Ustaz Zakari Hassan of Masjid Fa’ik GRA Bauchi said about 8 qur’anic verses referred to breastfeeding of children and the responsibilities of both mother and father in the process, the prominent of which being Qur’an 2:233.



“There is also a hadith of the holy prophet that says there is no food given to infants that is better than his mothers’ breast milk” says Ustaz Zakarri Hassan.On his part, Sheik Attahiru Bakoji reminded Muslims that in addition to Qur’anic verses and traditions of the Holy Prophet on exclusive breastfeeding, several scholars have written books on the subjects over 500 years ago.



In his words “for instance, Ibnul Kayyimul Jauziyya who died over 500 years ago had written a book called Tuhufatul Maudud bi Ahkamil Maulud. Look at many mammals such as goat and sheep which we share many things in common, their calves don’t immediately start eating their feeds until after a while. They depend solely on their mothers breast milk for that period.”



Ustaz Ibrahim Abdallah of Umar Bn Khattab Jum’at mosque Kofar Wambai pointed that, to underscore the importance of breastfeeding, chapter 65:6 instructed husbands to take good care of the nutritional needs of their pregnant wives to prepare for the eventual uninterrupted breastfeeding of children.



Speaking on Kirfi Community Radio Mallam Yahaya Yusuf Dambori said not only did Islam sees exclusive breastfeeding as critical to the survival of a child, it even went ahead to give range of time within which infants must be allowed to suckle.



Dambori says “even with the advancement of technology in the world, we are yet to see the invention of anything that could replace mothers’ breast milk for infants. This is a divine gift reserved for children.”



The clerics called on couples across the state to not only embrace the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, but also ensure that they provide adequate and nutritious foods for the pregnant and lactating wives in-line with the various Qur’anic injunctions.

