Exclusive: Buhari recognises Buni, orders status quo ante ahead convention

President Muhammadu Buhari has written an official letter recognising Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Mala Buni, even as he ordered a status quo ante in the party’s leadership change.

In a letter President Muhammadu Buhari personally signed Wednesday, a copy obtained by Blueprint also ordered all members of the Progressive Governors Forum and their followers to to desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party.

The President copied the letter to the APC acting Chairman Governor Sani-Bello the Inspector General of Police, Director General of DSS, Secretary to the Government of Federation, among others

Details soon…