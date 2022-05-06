Exclusive: Experts proffer solutions to brazen oil theft

…Govt should see oil theft as a national economic sabotage – Olamilekan …Companies must engage natives – Efih ‘…Register illegal refiners’ …Finger security personnel in deals

A representative of the oil-producing host communities (HostCom) in the Niger Delta region at the recently concluded stakeholders’ consultative meeting organised by the Nigerian upstream regulatory Commission, Prince Philemon Ebiesuwa, has advised the federal government to bring illegal miners into a cooperative in order to curb oil theft.

Prince Ebiesuwa, of Awoye – an oil-producing community in Ilaje LGA, Ondo state, gave the advice while speaking exclusively to Blueprint Weekend on the sideline of the meeting against the backdrop of the revelation that Nigeria lost about $3.2 billion to crude oil theft between January 2021 and February this year.

According to him, the act is perpetrated with the aid of security personnel and some oil companies’ staff.

He said some of the people that were involved in this oil theft were “very powerful community people, adding that “maybe, they don’t want to challenge them or cross their path.”

He said, “So, if you say oil theft, there is no way they can do it without some inside knowledge of security operatives or some staff of these oil companies.

“But the one I know of, and I can speak of, in my area in Ondo state, particularly where Chevron operates, is that there is this local community security network.

“The aim is for community people to go around and protect the facilities from being vandalised; and it has worked because they are the local people and they know the people involved in it. As they patrol, it has reduced to the barest minimum, if not eliminated. I can say with certainty that such doesn’t happen in that area because of the local security network and it has worked.”

He added, “What is feel can stem the tide is what the vice-president suggested. And I can tell you that 30-40% of AGO we use in the Niger Delta are from these illegal refineries. They produce them and people use them. So, if you can legalise them, ask them to register with the government and the government supplies them, they can now produce a better AGO. And those that are registered will not allow any illegal body to come and spoil their business. I think that is one way to fight it.

“You are not going to proliferate it. If they are known in Ondo state, and you ask them to come together and form a consortium, and give them regulations, the way they will work without endangering the environment. That one is better than allowing them to go and continue to cause more damage.”

Production figures

Similarly, a security consultant, Friday Efih, said in an exclusive chat with this reporter that “those figures they are calling are figures given to them by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL),” adding that the “NNPCL themselves are not sincere.”

He said, “Before the divestment of the facility at Oben to Seplat by Shell, they said they were producing about 20,000 barrels per day, and when Seplat took over, in the first three months their production increased with the same facility, the same security challenges, to about 35,000 barrels per day; so, where was the 15,000 going into?

“You know the DPR officials are those that fill the vessels at the terminals. A vessel is supposed to take 2 million, what they do is that they can give you 2.2 million. At a time, they will stop the metre and just fill the vessel, and then they bargain with the owner of the vessel how much they will get, nobody monitors them.”

Efih also said to curb the menace, oil companies needed to engage the natives from their various host communities.

“This, he said, “is because they know the terrain and so they would be able to adequately monitor the pipelines.”

“Oil theft must thrive because the natives are not being engaged. How can you bring somebody from another region to man the stations? Definitely, they must compromise. But when you engage the natives, you will succeed more than an outsider. In every community I know who and who to engage.

“These people that you are going to engage are the people that will say, okay, they are stealing 50,000 barrels per day, we can reduce it; the only thing is to reduce the rate. You know criminality can never be wiped out, what you do is curb it.

“The people you will engage will be your eye. These are the people that will give you information on a daily basis about the flow lines. Once there is a leakage, they are the ones that will report the leakage to the company. When they report to the company, that leakage will be stopped.

“The natives have to give me a report on a daily basis and you must write your report by 8:00am and by 10:00am, I will get our report. Once I don’t get a report from you at about 12am to 2:00am, it means something different because if you wait for a monthly report, you can never work it out. So, the mode of reporting will be twice a day.

“The first one will be by 12pm and the second one will be by 3:00am. At least, I know how they operate and anyone that does not report within those specific time frames, it means something is wrong. In their case, they wait for a monthly report which is a summary of all your activities for the month. You can get another report every two weeks. When you are closing the monthly report, it is expected to come in latest on the 28 of the month, while the reports from the natives are expected to come on the 26 of the month.”

Also, speaking exclusively to Blueprint Weekend, a political economist, Adefolarin Olamilekan, said the remote and immediate causes of the development should be considered.

Olamilekan said the government should be blamed for its failure to see oil theft as a national economic sabotage, as according to him, successive governments had only paid lip service to tackling it head-long.

He said the presidential task force set up to address the issues of oil theft had failed to produce the desired result.

“However, the challenge keeps increasing with more complicated issues of official negligence and culpability.

“Oil majors operating in the Niger Delta region for reasons best known to them fail to deploy modern security technologies to safeguard oil pipes or even replace outdated and worn out equipment.

“The shameful involvement of security personnel as an act of sabotage in reducing oil theft rather escalates it in more complex ways,” he said.

He said further that to tackle oil theft there was the need for a declaration of war on oil thieves.

“In this regard there needs to be a legislation that would back the government pronouncement of oil thieves as economic terrorists. Oil companies and NNPC must see the need to replace oil wells and pipelines that are already in obsolete conditions. Meanwhile, the use of technology is critical in securing oil platforms across the Niger Delta and beyond.

“Thirdly, the oil host community must stand up against oil thieves. We suggest a government incentive to the community that would not allow oil thieves in their domains.”

Govt functionaries not left out

Also, speaking with this reporter via telephone, a source who asked not to be named in print for obvious reasons, said the oil theft situation “is the way it is because top functionaries in the government and oil companies are involved.”

The source said, “There was a time I went to one of our stations and when I saw what was happening close to the JTF houseboat, I met their commander and complained and he told my boss to stop sending me here. Look at the OPEC report concerning Nigeria’s rig count, the situation is gradually shutting down the economy.”

He said further that the sophistication involved in oil theft had made it possible to sell crude without having to shutdown production.

“There is a way you can tap crude without having to disrupt production. The wellheads can be working but the oil is coming out. It’s like your Somo; once there is a leak, it will be working, but water won’t come out. That is the situation we find ourselves right now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

