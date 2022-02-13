Executive Order 10 unnecessary – Analyst

A political analyst and public affairs commentator, Jide Ojo, said Sunday, that Executive Order 10 is unnecessary, adding that the Supreme Court judgment is an informal way to restructure.

Ojo in an interview with Blueprint stated that “Executive Order 10 is highly unnecessary. The president did that to fast track the implementation of the financial economy to state’s judiciary and legislature.

“But the constitution, which is supreme and the grand norm of all legislations in Nigeria, had already stated incontrovertibly that there should be financial autonomy to state judiciary and legislature,” he added.

The political analyst noted that a framework was agreed upon in 2021 by Nigeria Governors Forum, and it is what many of the states are now queuing into to implement financial economy for their state assembly and judiciary.

What the governors challenged according to Ojo “was the arbitrariness of being coerced by the federal government, to implement something which they felt was executive recklessness. And 6 out of 7 judges of the Supreme Court agreed with the governors that, yes Executive Order 10 was highly unnecessary.

He continued, “It also shows that the governors are not just mere appendices of the federal government or that the state is not just a mere appendices but they are independent and cannot be dictated to by the state.

“This also has arisen over the issue of value-added tax. It has also arisen over the issue of Police Equipment Trust Fund which Rivers state government challenged.

“I think it is just the restructuring we are talking about that is gradually coming out to play. Restructuring can take any form, it can take the form of legislation and it can also take the form of judicial pronouncement. And now, we know that the federal government cannot dictate to the states as to the way and manner they should govern their territories.”

Ojo said the outcome was good for Nigeria’s democracy and expressed hope that going forward, the federal government would have learnt the limits of its power under this situation.