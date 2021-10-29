Exercise Golden Dawn: Troops eliminate Biafra National Guard gunman

The Nigerian on Thursday, said troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state on Thursday 28 October 2021.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said troops also recovered three vehicles, a pump action gun and arrested one of the gunmen.

“The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops. In the encounter, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.

“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi state. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen,” the statement stated.