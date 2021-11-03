Exercise Sky Lock: Group commends DHQ for institutionalizing synergy

Nigeria Youths for Peace (NYP) a civil society group with interest in peace building in Nigeria, has lauded the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for organising Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) code named Exercise Sky Lock 2021 for the three Services, to enable them effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country using a joint and multi-agency approach.

Blueprint reports the exercise for participants drawn from the 3 War Colleges of the military is an initiative of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and it currently holding at the Army War College at WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

The exercise involves the aspects of national security, interagency coordination, logistics planning, counter terrorism and counter insurgency and stabilization operations.

The group while drumming support for the military said its investigation revealed that synergy in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminality is already producing results visible for all to see.

NYP in a statement signed by its convener Bankole Bola on Wednesday said that the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) should be commended for putting synergy in the forefront in efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

The statement reads: “We laud the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for this very practical demonstration of synergy. It is a welcome development.

“With the various arms coming together, the forces against the enemies of the country will be strengthened, while victory lurks around the corner.

“Silently, we can all see, a lot is being done to restore normalcy in our country.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to Nigeria youths to shun all divisive elements who want to continue to benefit from the security challenges.

“We also commend our Armed Forces for their sacrifices and commitment to our great country.”