Exhibition: Securex’ ll connect more than 3,000 people – Pearson

The Regional Director of Securex, George Pearson, has said its forthcoming exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors would engage, inspire, and connect its more than 3,000 audience members.

He said the conference, which is returning for its 10th edition, delayed since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will hold from 10th to 12th May at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, adding that it “will bring in new elements.”

He said the new elements were the launch of dedicated exhibition areas and conference themes aimed at the fire, safety, smart cities and facilities management industries.

He said: “With the time since the last event we have been hard at work bringing in new elements to the show and refreshing the offering and we can’t wait to showcase it in Lagos once again

“Sponsors for this year’s event include Halogen Group, Net Global Systems, Redleaf, Servo Direct and ZK Teco with supporting partners to include Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, The British Deputy High Commission, ASIS Lagos chapter, International Institute of Professional Security and OSHAssociation among others.

“These will support the parent brand of Securex to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings or sites.”

Pearson added that he was “delighted to be supported by such a quality array of partners.”