Exit of opportunistic green horns and APC future

Permit me a space to ventilate my grievances on the poor manner in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has managed its post 2015 victory at the poll.

Before the convention, the party was bereft of good party managers but hawks and cabals running it as if it is a secret society.

Party politics globally for me is all engaging and all encompassing irrespective of political belief and ideology of individuals. But the theory changed with crops of people saddled with handling the party affairs while it lasted.

As political entity, Nigerians and generation next are waiting to see APC evolve into an institution whose ideology would enjoy perpetual existence like what obtainable in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of China which was inspired by the Russian Revolution.The CCP was founded in 1921 by Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao on the principle of Marxism-Leninsm.

Also in American politics, the Democratic Party, founded in 1828 by supporters of Andrew Jackson is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the US and the world oldest active political party while the Republican Party founded in 1854 is its main political rival.

I make bold to say that the citizens and foreigners-alike in these two countries are enjoying the best of these parties even with change of leaderships from one party to another.

Back home, what we are witnessing as exemplified by the APC, the PDP and even the other parties in this clime, where some people are bigger than the party is nothing but a national disgrace especially for the ruling APC? Over the years, the cabals, their Ministers and Governors conspirators have held the APC by the jugular and have demonstrated that they can ‘do and undo’ and nothing would happen.

With these crops of party managers fiddling with the soul of the APC therefore, it may not be out of place to say that the APC which the amalgam of progressives from the north and south strives hard to birth is now suffering from acute convulsion and is dying slowly.

Sadly, the undertakers in question who have the ears of the President are people who are yet to distinguish themselves in their capacities as governors, ministers, and what have you.

What is even their curriculum in the political context other than just being this and that? What have they learnt from the late sage and founder of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who is still being celebrated till today, or the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim of the Great Nigeria’s Peoples Party (GNPP) and the proponent of ‘politics without bitterness’, or even late Mallam Aminu Kano of blessed memory who advocated relentlessly and drove one of the most vibrant and ideological imbued small but might People Redemption Party (PRP) that produced the likes of Balarabe Musa, Abubakar Rimi and and even Sule Lamido.

Come to think of it, despite the fact that the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) was demonized as a ruling party, the party demonstrated capacity to deliver, especially in the provision of housing schemes in all the 19 States of the federation. And more importantly, they have ideology and imbibe workable internal mechanisms in resolving intra-party crises. What does this APC have?

Sad still, the ruling party now appears to be carried away by the euphoria of their current positions which many of them got by just being party men.

Rather than carry along and consult widely with their brainiest, they shut out their egg heads and party builders? Why for instance would an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu not have a say in a party he alongside other progressives labored to build? Who does that?

Do they know what it means to build a party? As a matter of fact, some of them got their present positions based on closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari and nothing else. If I may ask, why are they trying to destroy the party that some hardworking politicians strive to build?

Why is Malam El-Rufai and a host of other aggrieved loyal party men too numerous to mention are now considered as a burden anytime they tried to put the party back on track in the face of derailment plaguing the party? Don’t they have a say again?

Why for instance is Owelle Rochas Okorocha is being treated like an outcast in APC after he rallied the South East for the party, staking his reputation and finance?

Why are some governors silent on this matter, or have they forgotten that they are all going home or are retired should the opposition take power?

Instead of assisting in consolidating on the party’s hard-earned victory, these opportunistic green horn politicians that have hijacked the APC are carrying on as if all is well.

This for me is sheer pride taken too far and rather than allow these paper weight politicians and their cohorts destroy APC, the big masquerades in the party should shove them aside and chart the way forward.

I dare say that hardly anyone would hear the names of the so-called cabals in the next republics or even in the political parlance should the unthinkable happen?

Yes, they will go back to their villages as ex-this and ex-that because what you do not have, you can’t give.

For many party supporters their views are that any party which failed to carry its critical stakeholders and party faithful along in the scheme of things is no doubt on the verge of self-destruction. I mean why would a party that came into power and dethroned the People Democratic Party (PDP) via a pan-Nigerian mandate play to the gallery?

APC and their members should know that implosion is imminent as the peace being presently witnessed in the party is fake and fragile.The hijackers should know that the caballization of APC cannot work and the proponents should bury their heads in shame.

May APC not go into extinction, my prayers?

Comrade Kehinde Osasona, ANIPR, FFPS is a Journalist, PR person and Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of the Fourth Estate Professional Society (FPS)