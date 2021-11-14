Exonerate Saro-Wiwa, 8 others, Ogoni students beg Buhari





The umbrella body of Ogoni students in the US, National Union of Ogoni Students (NUOS), USA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to exonerate late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other environmental activists known as the Ogoni Nine who were victims of state murder during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

In a statement issued at the end of the MOSOP USA Conference 2021 held at the Indian House in Houston Texas to mark the 26th anniversary of the murder of the Ogoni Nine by NUOS USA President, Mr. Freddie Idamkue, anda copy obtained by our Reporter in Abuja over the weekend, the union said it was time for the government to control the proliferation of arms, killings and general insecurity in Ogoniland if its hands are clean.





It stated that the ratio of refugees in the area would become alarming while problems would escalate if the Federal Government remains insensitive and less-concerned to it primary duties.



The union also expressed bitterness that the recommemdations of the United Nations Fact-Finding Team of 1996 and the UNEP Report and recommendations had not been addressed and implemented probably.

The union, however, called on the government to create the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA) as proposed by the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), alleging that all other agencies of government had failed to improve the fortunes of the Ogoniland.

“The creation of ODA is important and we would like it to be held responsible if it fails to deliver on its official mandate.

“The international community and civil society organisations are being alerted to the level of insecurity and violence in Ogoniland presently due to underground attempts to forcefully steal Ogoni oil again without first compensating the people for over 40 years of oil exploitation and without consulting the true representatives of the people”, the union said.