Expand Jigawa orientation camp to 5,000 capacity, NYSC begs Badaru

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has made a passionate appeal to the Jigawa state government to expand the General Yakubu Gowon state NYSC permanent orientation camp to accommodate 5000 corps members during orientation course.

The plea was made by the state NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aishatu D. Adamu, in her address delivered on the occasion of the passing out parade of the 2021 ‘Batch A’ Stream1 Corps members held at Aminu Kano Triangle Dutse, Thursday.

While expressing her gratitude to the state government, under Governor Badaru Abubakar for financial and moral support the scheme was enjoying, Hajiya Adamu, called for construction of drainage system in the orientation camp.

According to the state coordinator, a total of 566 corps members were passing out successfully after contributing their quota to the development of the state and the nation at large.

Blueprint correspondent lesrnt that two corps members died during their active service.

In his address, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji ADmu Abulkadir, reminded the corps members that they were now entering a new phase of life and that they should be up and doing in order to make positive contributions to the society.