Expect flash flood for the next three days, NiMet warns

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has warned of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

The moderate to heavy rainfall which could lead to flash floods are expected to commence from Tuesday, 24th, through to Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th of August, 2021.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim in a press statement issued on Tuesday explained that the flash floods could affect states such as, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River States.

He advised that the flash flood could affect roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges and as a result there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

“The Agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has also advised Nigerians not to treat this current update with kid gloves as the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of last month was 100 percent accurate with disheartening tales of lives and property affected significantly,” he said.