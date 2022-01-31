Expect reduction in bandits’ attacks, Osibanjo tells Nigerians

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has assured the people of Katsina state to expect reduction in the activities of bandits in the state and the country at large now that the bandits have been declared as terrorists.

He said this when he visited the Katsina emirate on Sunday after condolence greeting to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the business Mogul who lost his mother last week.

He said the reason for declaring the bandits as terrorists is the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to finally halt evil activities of the criminals in the state and the nation at large.

“We should expect to see significant changes and peace. So by the grace of God peace will retire completely to all our villages and communities.

” This is the President’s desire and I am sure with all the measures taking place, we should be able to see very significant changes in the security situation in the country.”

Osibanjo, then thanked the emirate for the worm reception given to him, as he prayed for God’s guidance and protection to the people and members of the emirate.

On his part, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abudlmumini Kabir Usman, thanked the Vice President for the visit and said he is happy that the federal government has declared bandits as terrorists that they can be rid away.

He urged people to have a clean mind and be obedient to God so that He will answer our prayers, adding that people should be their brother’s keepers and love one another for peaceful coexistence in the State and nation.

Osinbajo was earlier was at the Dahiru Mangal’s house where he consoled with him over his mother’s death, and proceeded to the house of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua and also condole with the family before his return to Abuja.