Expect report on Constitution review soon, Omo – Agege tells Nigerians

The much awaited report of the Ad- hoc Committee of Senate on Constitution Review will be presented to the upper legislative chamber very soon for consideration, Deputy President of the Senate , Ovie Omo – Agege has said.

Omo – Agege gave the assurance in his capacity as chairman of the committee in a goodwill message to Nigerians on 61st Independence anniversary of the country. He said work on the 17 thematic areas of focus have been concluded .

He stated further that the focus of the committee is how to manage the exercise in a fair, inclusive and transparent manner to meet the expectations of most Nigerians.

“We have made far-reaching recommendations on the 17 thematic areas under review. Very soon, our report would be presented for consideration,” he said.

Rejoicing with Nigerians on the 61st Independence anniversary, Omo – Agege called for oneness and renewed patriotism from all citizens.

He admonished Nigerians to unite behind the national flag, set aside the narrative of division, violence and hate, and replace them with the narrative of peace and unity.

The country he added, would surmount its present challenges and emerge stronger.

He harped on the need for citizens to demonstrate unity and love towards one another in order to achieve a better society.

He said: “Independence anniversary not only offers us opportunity to give thanks to God for preserving us despite the challenges but also a time to reflect on how we, as citizens and leaders, can contribute to strengthening our country, uphold peace and harmony and embrace the common humanity that shines so brilliantly through our diversity.”