Expect timely promotion, payment of arrears, NSCDC boss, Audi assures personnel

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured officers and men of the Corps of timely promotion and credible deployment in his bid to rejig, revamp, rejuvenate and reposition the agency.



He gave the assurance while addressing the personnel during his review of the first Muster Parade at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement released Tuesday in Abuja bthe Corps spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said Audi frowned at the irregularities around promotion and posting of Officers and Men before his assumption of office and directed that nominal roll of personnel who have been stagnated for five years be compiled with a view to correcting the abnormally thereby ensuring fairness and equity for all deserving personnel.

According to the statement Audi expressed his determination to re-ignite the passion for the NSCDC job by rewarding hard work and diligence through promotion and other forms of motivation as he vowed to deal decisively with anyone found exploiting officers and men for Promotion and postings.

“Dr. Audi said he is aware of the backlog of unpaid promotion arrears and would stop at nothing to ensure payment in due course. He informed the personnel that effort is in progress to represent the matter to relevant authorities for consideration, reiterating that henceforth, promotion of personnel will attract corresponding salary increment in his own time and not the other way round.”

The new NSCDC boss assured that he won’t lead a section of the Corps but run an all-inclusive administration.

“The Commandant-General charged Officers and Men to see themselves as members of one family therefore must shun all forms of religious bigotry and ethnic jingoism. He assured of his commitment to develop structures and training strategies that would contribute to National Security by deploying modern technology to combat criminality and all forms of insecurity in the Country. He charged personnel to ensure work efficiency, humility and integrity in service delivery with fresh zeal to implement the operational concept of the Corps,” the statement said

He assured the federal government of his plans to harness the potentials of the Corps, which has a distinctive advantage over and above other services having enjoyed rigorous training and capacity building Programs organized by other agencies such as Army, Police, Correctional Service, Department of State Security (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) among others.



