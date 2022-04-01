Expect your arrears, new uniform, NSCDC boss assures personnel

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured officers and men of the Corps of payment of arrears.

He gave the assurance while addressing the personnel during his quarterly conference, Friday at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

Audi said it is to the glory of God that the NSCDC have managed to surmount challenges and still made a meaningful impact in the country’s security architecture.

He stressed that the year 2022 promises a glimmer of hope for the Corps and presents them another opportunity to improve on our previous performances and make additional efforts to deliver on our core mandate and tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

“Much is expected of us from the Federal Government and the good people of this great country and we obviously have no excuse than to live up to that expectation by effectively synergizing with Sister Agencies to make this country safe and secure for the citizens who are becoming restless owing to the growing trend of insecurity and the dangerous dimension it is assuming.

“The prevailing security situation in the Country underscores the need to actualize the retreat for Top Management. The retreat will afford the Management staff, the opportunity to discuss and share ideas on the way out of the present security challenge confronting us as a Nation.

Audi explained that with the level of insecurity, the need for proactiveness on the part of the Corps in safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure cannot be over emphasized judging by the fact that these assets and infrastructure are sited in one community or the other.

He enjoyed the Corps to continually engage and interact with the locals in an effort to gather intelligence and provide adequate security to critical infrastructures.

“It is important to keep sensitizing the host communities on the importance of these critical national assets and Infrastructure to their wellbeing and socio-economic development of the Nation and why they should put an eye on them and report any strange and suspicious movements in and around such facilities to security agencies for prompt action to guard against sabotage, willful damage, vandalization and theft.

The NCDC boss charged the personnel to deploy every arsenal at their disposal to bring to an end, the spate of insecurity in the land for peace and socio-economic development.

“In the past year, we have made efforts to improve the morale of staff which is a major step in building a strong, virile, responsive and well-motivated workforce with the determination and commitment to the ideals and vision of the Corps to build a positive culture that would create a unique identity for the Corps in the security architecture of Nigeria.”