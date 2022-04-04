Expectations as African Court relishes 16 years amid challenges

African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights held its 64th session cum judicial year 2022 in Arusha, Tanzania last week amidst expectations and challenges ahead, KEHINDE OSASONA writes.

African Court as bedrock of rule of law, democracy

No doubt, as the realization of the African Union Agenda 2063 beckons, the African Court would be playing key roles vis a viz tackling spate of gross abuse of human rights on the African continent, advocating political freedoms, ensuring free and fair elections, enhancing the rule of law and more importantly, strengthening the continent’s fledgling democracy in the process.

In its sixteen years of existence, apart from monitoring the socio-political governance in the continent, the African Court said it has repositioned itself to deliver human rights justice in line with Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The court has also hinted of its readiness to further strengthen its institutional and technical apparatus via implementation of various projects.

While delivering an address at the opening of the 2022 judicial year in Arusha, the President of the Court, Hon. Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, reiterated the court’s readiness to provide determinant answers to critical issues in the interest of the African Union and the peoples of Africa.

The theme for the 2022 judicial year: “The African Court and the Africa We Want” is apt indeed. It echoes ‘Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want’,

Aboud said, “The aim that this opening of the judicial year is expected to achieve, as I have just stated, judicial diplomacy will be at the heart of the Court’s endeavour in the year 2022.

“Judicial diplomacy is also one of the main pillars of our strategic plan for the next five years. The ultimate goal that the Court seeks to achieve is the establishment of a formal framework for permanent engagement with Member States as the main actors of human rights justice in Africa. Of course, African civil society cannot be left out in attempting to engage States on their primary commitment to human rights.

“Not so surprisingly, the entire Court has swiftly embarked on a new approach to judicial diplomacy by taking advantage of the overall bid to institutional reform led by the African Union.

“As far as the Court is concerned, the judicial year that opens today is unavoidably critical in the sense that it capitalizes on recent efforts in bringing back Member States as the most active stakeholders of human rights justice in Africa.

What next for the African Court?

Although, the Court has promised to expand the digitization of its proceedings, and processes, it appears the court has more on its hand which include spearheading synergy among African Union institutions with similar mandates pertaining to human rights justice and governance, fostering legal aid, promoting litigant friendly access to Court tools, a public service approach to business doing, among others.

On what has been achieved and what should be done next in the operation of the African Court, again Aboud was quoted as saying; “ As a tool in realizing the “African We Want” slogan strongly pursued by African States under Agenda 2063, the African Court will in 2022 attempt to improve on its visibility as it appears that as much as the Court might have made significant achievements so far, its work and contribution remain unknown to many Africans, including those in leadership positions across the continent.

“The work of the African Court during this year will inevitably revolve around taking stock of fifteen years of operation while seeking answers to an existential question. My take on this as leadership of the African Court is inspired by what States have pledged to.

“If African States believe that human rights are key in the pursuit of Africa’s development, then strengthening an institution such as the African Court and improving its operation should be paramount in achieving the same aim,”

Of course an entity of this nature cannot be without countless challenges like the 32 ratification so far received in more than 20 years by State Parties to the Ouagadougou Protocol.

Another glaring challenge has been the fewer number of Article 34(6) Declarations, which permit direct access to the Court by individuals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

According to the president, only eight of the 32 State Parties have done so, and four countries that made the Declaration earlier have withdrawn theirs.

The third being lack of a proper enforcement mechanism at the domestic or continental level, despite the Ouagadougou Protocol’s mandate on the AU Executive Council.

Other challenges include the reluctance of some States to respect the Court’s orders of interim measures, funding problems in the face of competing for financial needs within the AU system and myriads of other challenges.

And the call for jurisprudential dialogue

Regular interfacing across jurisdictional spheres, according to a legal expert, would go a long way in raising the desired standards and expertise in the judicial sector.

For the African Court, greater cooperation which the Court seeks will be a vibrant tool through which unfettered judicial and jurisprudential dialogue involving sister institutions in Europe, the Americas and other international tribunals could be achieved.

“This is also a call for support from all sections of human rights promoters and defenders of human rights justice whether governmental or non-governmental.

“Our common desire of the Africa We Want can only translate into reality if we believe in justice, pursue justice and genuinely support and invest in justice for the most unprivileged, the marginalized; for regional integration; justice without fear or favour; and justice for all,” the president added.

Osinbajo’s hails court

While delivering a speech as a participant in the opening of the African Court, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo noted that successes that the Court has recorded in its short existence would not have been possible without hard work and sacrifice.

Osinbajo who lauded sister regional human rights institutions like the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (“African Commission”), the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (“African Committee”), described them as the tripod on which the continent erects its human rights architecture.

Going back memory lane, the Vice President recalled that Africa joined the global and regional human rights family when the OAU adopted the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights in 1981.

Sixteen years later, the Vice President noted that the African Charter has impacted positively on the international and national practice of human rights, saying Africa has joined other regional human rights families, speaking a common language and bonding with Europe and the Inter-Americas.

“For two decades after the African Charter entered into force, the African Commission was the sole human rights ‘ombudsman’ at the continental level. Like all quasi-judicial or judicial institutions, the African Commission carries out its mandate within the limits of the powers conferred on it by its constitutive treaty.

“After about a decade of experimentation in regional human rights protection, the normative and institutional deficiencies in the African Charter became too manifest to be ignored.

“Propelled by civil society, the African Commission, and other stakeholders, African States adopted the Ouagadougou Protocol in 1998 to make the institutional human rights protection ‘fit for purpose’. Article 2 of the Protocol establishes the African Court to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission.

“The Protocol also contains some innovative provisions; for example, Article 27, which authorizes the Court to order provisional measures in situations of extreme emergency, and to provide reparation after findings of breaches of human and peoples’ rights.

“By the terms of Article 30, each State Party “undertakes to comply with the judgment [or ‘order’] in any case to which they are parties within the time stipulated by the Court and to guarantee its execution.

“Article 29 mandates the AU Executive Council to monitor the execution of the Court’s judgments on behalf of the AU Assembly. Clearly, the Ouagadougou Protocol addresses different stakeholders: the Court, States Parties, and AU institutions, besides provisions directed at the African Commission and even non-state entities. This organic arrangement underscores the multidimensional task of advancing human rights in Africa.

Applications, judgments and matters arising

In the words of Osinbajo, receiving applications and justice delivery amidst obvious teething challenges has been a significant achievement for a young continental institution like African Court.

According to a report, as of December 2021, the African Court has received about 330 applications and issued about 200 decisions.

Going by the Court’s 16 years of existence therefore, it would not be out of place to say that statistics translate into about 20 applications and 12 decisions per year.

On Democracy and Unconstitutional Changes of Governments in Africa, Osinbajo observed that gains made in Africa via the unbroken democratic experiences, especially after military regimes in Nigeria and other countries may be reversed if recent developments in the continent are anything to go by.

Osinbajo who frowned at the anxiety created by successive military coups d’état in some African countries of Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan, and Burkina Faso, and the attempt in Guinea Bissau, likened the circumstances to attack on democracy, saying it could affect negatively on constitutionalism, human rights, and rule of law.

Probing further, Osinbajo noted: “The African Union has made it clear that unconstitutional changes of government are not a part and cannot be a part of the Africa we want. We desire an Africa, according to the African Charter on Democracy, Election and Governance, which “promotes the holding of regular free and fair elections to institutionalize legitimate authority of representative government as well as democratic change of governments”.

“It is refreshing that the African Court is also keenly aware of this imperative. In the case of Association for Peace and Human Rights (APDH) v. Côte d’Ivoire, the Court held that the African Charter on Democracy forms part of the African human rights corpus for which it has jurisdiction to interpret and apply.

“I respectfully urge the Court to reinforce these emergent norms whenever it has the opportunity to interpret the Charter and related instruments. And also stress the necessity for good governance as a safeguard against undemocratic and unconstitutional upheavals in African States,” he said.