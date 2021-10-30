Expectations as FG stages 1st National Youth Conference

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with private sector partners have concluded plans to host the first ever National Youth Conference in Nigeria from November 1, 2021 to November 3, 2021 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

A press statement by the Director Press and Public Relations Mohammed Manga on Friday said the Conference is premised on the realisation that Nigeria needs her youth, not only to be supported and developed but also to understand the dimension of political developments, grasp national issues and consciously position themselves as co-builders in the socio-economic growth of the country.

The statement further said, “The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare said that the Conference will discuss diverse and urgent issues confronting the youth and tugging at the very heart of the nation in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

“According to him, the objective of the Conference will be to explore critical issues in the agitation for more inclusive youth policies and also create the structure and system for youth to participate and thrive regardless of the sector they choose to play in – politics, governance, technology and creativity.

“He stated further that, the Conference which is a hybrid of physical and virtual meetings with the theme: Energizing the youth for Development: Inclusiveness, Governance, Security and Employment is expected to host over 370 Delegates from all the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT, chosen to reflect gender disparities, diverse educational levels and professions.

“Over 10,000 youth are also expected to hook up and participate in the Conference for more inclusiveness, already about 6,000 youth have registered to participate virtually.”