Expedite safe return of abducted civilians, ActionAid tasks FG

ActionAid Nigeria, a non- governmental organisation (NGO) has called on the Federal Government to expedite and prioritise the safe return of all civilians abducted by insurgents following the killing of Hauwa Mohammed Liman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Country Director of ActionAid ,Ene Obi also emphasised that the government exhibit a greater sense of responsibility by ensuring the safety and security of citizens and fulfil its promise of ending the security challenges in the country

Obi in a statement issued by the Communications Coordinator for ActionAid Nigeria, Lola Ayanda also pleaded with the Federal Government to do everything that must be done to ensure all abducted civilians are released promptly and unharmed.

The release quoted the Country Director of the organisation, Ene Obi, speaking in Abuja on the news of the killing of Hauwa Mohammed Liman, as saying “We grieve with the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Liman and we stand in solidarity with all aid workers in Nigeria, especially those who have remained brave and have continued to render lifesaving services to the survivors of the conflict in northeast Nigeria”.

“The killing of Hauwa could have been avoided and it is obvious that the insurgents are not making empty threats.

“It will be a blow on us as a nation if nothing is done urgently to bring back Alice and other abducted civilians.

” She was abducted alongside two other colleagues Alice Loksha, a nurse who worked in a centre supported by UNICEF and Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa who worked in an ICRC supported hospital on March 1st, 2018.

“Her death came barely a month after Saifura was killed in September,” she said .

