Expert advocates lime inclusion in building construction 

A researcher and construction expert, Dr. Akinsola Olufemi, has advocated the inclusion of Lime in aggregates to achieve building of durable houses that can last centuries in the country.

Olufemi, the Director, Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI), Yaba College of Science and Technology (Yabatech), who made the call recently in Lagos, said a recent research on colonial buildings across Lagos and Nigeria revealed that the Lime included in the cement and other aggregates was responsible for their resilient quality and durability.

He said the research was conducted by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in collaboration with Yabatech and other experts, adding that Lime was currently produced and available in a large commercial quantity in Nigeria but building professionals and the public were not aware of its importance for achieving durable construction.

He listed buildings built by colonial masters in the 18th and 19th century still standing strong in some parts of Nigeria.

The expert said the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Race Course and other pre- Independence and Independence buildings in Lagos State were still standing strong.

He urged members of the NIOB to lead the campaign in popularising use of Lime by getting their clients to use the mineral.

Olufemi, who is President, Nigerian Academy of Facility Management, and also the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Builders in Maintenance and Facility Management, enumerated the importance of using quality building materials at every stage of construction.

He also advised that professionals insist on use of oven-baked colour roof instead of the ones manually painted by fake building materials merchants.

Olufemi advised the Lagos State Government to engage in bulk importation and

purchase to bring down the cost of construction and achieve affordable mass housing.

Also speaking, Mr Saheed Omotosho, who represented the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson, reeled out efforts made by the state government in collaborating with the built environment professionals toward quality affordable housing delivery in the state.

He said the governor, at the last Lagos State Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions, promised developers within the state 50 hectares of land for construction of housing units, as part of efforts to reduce the shelter gap the state.

