Expert calls urgent implementation of Ogbomoso physical development plan

The Chief Executive Officer of Sigvent Property Trust Limited, Mr. Benjamin Onigbinde, has called for the urgent implementation of the physical development plan for Ogbomoso town.

Onigbinde, who lauded the federal government for its contribution to the development of the town, appreciated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for initiating the plan for the town.

Speaking with Blueprint in Abuja, Onigbinde, said the plan came at the right time when the city is in high demand for investors to promote its economic development.

Accordingly to him, the physical development plan when fully implemented will stimulate easy access to investment in various economic resources available in the city, including agriculture, mining and tourism.

“The plan as presented by the ministry is highly comprehensive,and also provides viable information for prospective investors at the forthcoming Ogbomoso Investment Road Show that will be taking place in Lagos and Abuja in the year.

“The plan’s objective is to make available a workable physical development plan for the fast growing urban population of Ogbomoso, including infrastructure, agriculture, industrial park and SME development among other critical sectors of the economy”, he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

