Expert laments spate of poverty in households due to COVID-19 impact

An accountability duty bearer, Jessica Bartholomew has raised the alarm that Nigerians coupled with the impact of COVID-19 have continued to sink deep into poverty as many households lack the basic needs of food, education, inclusion, access to healthcare amongst others.

Bartholomew, who also doubles as the Chairperson, Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition, at the just concluded National Social Protection Forum to commemorate the National Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021, explained that ending poverty in Nigeria requires the collective efforts of the citizens and governments to drive the process faster together.

Also, the Senior Stakeholders Engagement Specialist, Save the Children International ,Gyanggyang T. Yimave, called on civil society organisations to always remember that the tea party is over and all hands should be on deck to eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

In a joint communique issued at the end of the Policy dialogue on Governments Interventions and Strategies on Poverty reduction in Nigeria in commemoration of the Global Poverty Day by the National Social Protection Forum (NSPF) with the support of Save the children International and Action against Hunger a UKAID funded ESPID project.

The communique which signed by Uduaghan Ewoeitse Christian, from the

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund,

Dr Gina Egwoba, from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund,Adegbite Moruku Godwin from the Centre for Research and Universal Education, Gyanggyang T. Yimave from Save the Children International ,Opeyemi Yekini from the National Social Protection Forum,

Wale Elekolusi , Coordinator of Journalist Against Poverty and Jessica Bartholomew from the National Social Protection Forum recommended that

all data should come from National Bureau of Statistics as the Ministry saddled with the mandate for storage of data for planning and program implementation.

The communique also read that there must be verifiable , reviewed , updated concurrently and in-line with the global best practices.

According to the communique, there should be a working synergy among all MDAs (NSTIF, NASSCO) that have similar mandate with the NBS and they are expected to share data findings with NBS as a central point amongst other issues.

