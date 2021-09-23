Expert lists causes of environmental degradation in Nigeria

An environmental expert and Professor of Geography and Regional Planning at the Department of Geography, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun state, Bamidele Badejo has listed the problems of poor planning and weak regulations as the major causes of marine environmental degradation in the country.

He stated this in Lagos at the Annual International Environmental Management Stakeholders’ Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Environmental and Public Health Management of Nigerian.

The Professor, while delivering a keynote address at the conference entitled: “Water Transport and Environmental Degradation Quagmire-the role of International agencies in sustainable Environment and Development”, observed that water transport remains an important mode for the mobility and physical distribution and logistics purposes.

Badejo who is currently the Dean, Faculty of Environmental Studies at the university, and a chartered Town Planner with specialty in transport, observed that water transport is probably the oldest means of movement in human history, which accounts for why early traditional villages, towns and cities were located within the coastal areas, noting that despite the huge benefits drawn from water transport, it also has some attributes that are negative to the survival of man and its socio-economic requirements, including the degradation of the environment.

Also speaking, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Prince George Ayoade, noted that the instate has taken steps towards bringing to the fore the issues of marine environmental challenges, not only in Nigeria but also across the African region.