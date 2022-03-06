Expert raises alarm over increasing rate of land degradation in Nigeria 

A Soil Scientist and President and Chairman of Council, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) Prof. Ayoade Ogunkunle, have raised the alarm over the rate of soil degradation in Nigeria, saying urgent steps must be taken to avoid disaster.

Ogunkunle raised the concern recently during a one-day meeting on the draft National Agricultural Soil Management Policy (NASMP).

He said soil resources constitute the life of any nation because agricultural productivity, particularly food security, depends on it.

“Thus soil degradation is tantamount to human life degradation. Unfortunately, many people, including some government officials, politicians and administrators seem not to realise it.

He appreciated the former Minister of Agriculture from the time of Mr. Audu Ogbe for the assistance to push for the passage of the NISS bill. He stated further that NISS continued to enjoy itself in several ways.

“The role of the USAID-funded Feed-the-Future Nigeria AgriBusiness Investment Activity in the Policy formulation as represented by their Executive Vice President is highly essential and we are most grateful,” he said.