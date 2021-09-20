Expert raises concern over proliferation of boreholes in Nigeria

A Director from the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) Dr. Martin’s Eduvie, has raised concern over the proliferation of boreholes in Nigeria, saying this is worrisome.

Eduvie raised the concern on Thursday during a two-day Training for Water Resources Correspondents in the water sector, hosted by the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI).

Dr. Eduvie, said water scarcity was on the increase, largely from contaminated water sources and pollution, calling for effective management of groundwater resources.

He explained further that when boreholes is in use or drilled, it should be done in a sustainable manner and in line with the drilling codes.

Also the Director General of the Institute, Prof. Emmanuel Adanu, spoke about the importance of managing water as a scarce resources, saying this ought to be done in a sustainable manner.

According to Adanu, the country must continue to seek better ways to adapt and conserve water resources, adding that water must be tested with all reverence to sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has stated that no fewer than 12.5 million Nigerians have improved access to potable water in the last six years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to him, this milestone was a testament of the commitment of the Federal Government towards meeting the potable water needs of the populace.

He noted that provision of potable water was a shared responsibility of the three tiers of government, saying that the Federal Government had played its part by ensuring that bulk water was readily available in all its dams and reservoirs.

