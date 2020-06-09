Expert seeks environmental hygiene to curb cholera outbreak

A Gombe-based epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, Tuesday recommended proper environmental hygiene as a measure to prevent the outbreak of cholera in communities across the state.

Bile stated this while speaking with newsmen in Gombe. He said cholera was endemic, and was always experienced during the rainy season in communities with poor sanitation.

The epidemiologist said it was better managed through preventive rather than curative measures, by ensuring that people do not fall ill in the first place.

Bile listed the preventive measures to include drinking of clean water, hand washing with soap after defecation, before and after eating food.

He enjoined the public to always ensure that the seal of bottled water or drinks were not broken when buying them and those that cannot afford bottled water should always boil their water before drinking.

Bile also advised the public to always wash their vegetables and fruits properly with salted water before consumption.

On COVID-19, he emphasised the need for maintaining social distancing, use of face masks and avoiding crowded places.