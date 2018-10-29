Expert tasks African leaders on development

President, African Legacy International, Engr. Innocent Ogu has called on African Heads of Governments to collaborate, network and interact with international business executives and multi-national corporations to move the economy of the region forward.

Ogu, who made the call at the just concluded 2ndEmerging Business Destination Summit in Abuja, stated that Africa as a region has been blessed with numerous resources, hence the need to harness them for the development of our nations.

He urged African leaders to work towards what will really enhance the growth of their nations, saying that there are lots of potentials that are yet to be tapped which should be looked into.

According to him, “Many have only verbalized Africa’s development, but very few have really stood out to demystify Germaine actions that contribute positively to Africa’s quests for sustainable development and achieve some global Charters such as the United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals, UN-MDGs and advocacy for Africa Development”

Ogu stated that to change the negative narrative of African continent and rule of engagement in the conducts of state matters, African Legacy International was able to provide strong basis for sustainable democratic structure that would create virile synergy between the private sector and government for the purpose of building healthy economic stronghold in Nigeria and Africa.

He asserted that the emerging economic summit will galvanize support among cross spectrum of African Heads of Government, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic corps, international business executives, management specialists, investors, consultants, scholars, researchers and other stakeholder in Africa.

President of the African Legacy, stated that the event will attract investors, investments and business opportunities to preserve African Legacy development process, as emerging future global commercial hub and investment destination.

“We are of the view that these entrenched value chains and economic enablers will further help to address the perennial issues of African origin and enable donor agencies to have well informed opinion on development assistance to the continent, as prospective investors will equally have in depth knowledge and access to heads of national MDAs to discuss investment proposals.

“The event will create the enabling opportunity for mutually beneficially, collaboration and strengthen bilateral agreement and relationship amongst Africa nations” he said.

Also speaking at the summit, Board of Trustee chairman, ENVIDAP foundation, Chief George Bucknor called on foreign investor to feel free to come and invest in Nigeria.

Bucknor stated that the massive exploration of hydrocarbon in the Niger Delta, has resulted to irreparable health disorder, local cultural disenchantment and high drive for indigenous self-determination, saying that the environment has been severely degraded.

