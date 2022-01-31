Expert tasks FG on herbal medicine commission

A Nigerian medicine researcher, Pharm Ben , who doubles as Director Institute of Natural Medicine University of Abuja, and Chief Researcher, Alternative Medicines, has urged the federal government to establish Herbal Medicine Commission (HMC) in Nigeria.

Amodu said the establishment of HMC will improve the health condition of Nigerians and contribute to the economy of the country.

Speaking to Blueprint in Abuja, Pharm Ben Amodu enjoyed Nigerians not to entertain any fear about communicable and non-communicable diseases, even as he said their headquarters is in Nigeria.

Amodu said, “due to the power of herbs on diseases, and the failure of orthodox counterparts, we have been talking with the government on the way forward.”

He said their products’ combinations have been curing and preventing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and other related cases since 2019 and urged government at all levels to collaborate with researchers in the branch of medicine across the globe for a meaningful development to boost Nigeria economy.

He noted that their products’ combinations had succeeded where other orthodox counterparts have failed.

He added that, should the federal government consider the partnership, they would go into massive production and export the product to other countries and attract foreigners into the country for treatment of all sorts of ill health.