Expert to Oyo governor: Review abandoned affordable housing estates

A Real Estate expert, Mr. Benjamin Onigbinde, has called on the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to review the development of abandoned affordable housing estates by the state housing corporation through the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Onigbinde in a congratulatory message to the governor over his re-election also asked him about the effective delivery of the ongoing development of 13 Government Reservation Areas (GRA) across the state.

He said: “The success of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde at the just concluded election is a reflection of the potency of the administration’s economic blueprint “Roadmap to Accelerated Development” in the last few years. It is also a manifestation of the shift in the traditional model of politics to a more pragmatic and citizen focus politics.

“The government has been able to implement the roadmap with the resultant effect of improved infrastructure development with the resultant effect of promoting ease of doing business. The development of roads that link major economic zones within the state has stimulated commercial activities along the agriculture business corridors and the capacity of farmers to distribute their output at a faster speed.

“The expected transition from the Roadmap to Accelerated Development to a new blueprint: Roadmap to Sustainable Development in the second term will produce better results and bumper harvest of some of the policies in the first term.

