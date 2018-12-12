Experts canvass integrated solid waste management

Environmentalists have called for integrated approach in management of e-waste and other consumer products containing Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers, PBDEs to ensure sustainability.

Speaking at the 2nd Abuja Waste Summit organised by Sustainable Africa Waste Initiative, SAWI, they explained that “exposure to PBDEs is of concern because they are associated with negative health effects, including neurotoxin and reproductive effects, cancer, impacts on thyroid system and liver enzyme.

Minister of state for environment, Ibrahim Jibril said, the initiative was aiming at educating citizens on sustainable solid waste by reviewing existing policies, and provide platform for wealth creation.

He explained that transition from a linear economy to one that redesigns, recycles, reuses and remanufactures will preserve resources.

Dr. Kike Oloruntoba, who is of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, stressed that they are group of industrial chemicals used since 1960 but now incorporated into a wide range of polymers.

He added that the chemicals are used in several consumer products such as textiles, plastic, furniture, cars, water sewage pipes, electric cable insulation, and electronic devices.



According to him, people should be informed of implication of persistent organic pollutants, POPs, contamination accumulating in food chain and related exposure risk in order to avoid dumpsites to reduce human exposure to PBDEs.”

The Convener of the Summit, Adesuwa Obasuyi emphasized that circular economy is very much needed in Nigeria because developed world is trying to adopt it.

“There are a whole lot of benefits, which we can tap into, create jobs, reduce pressure on mining for raw materials, protect the environment and ultimately, the concept of waste is not waste but a resource.”

