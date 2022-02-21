Experts commend Vitafoam’s products

Experts in the nation’s health sector have endorsed the products of Vitafoam Nigeria PLC through the Vitafoam Valentine Experience Programme tagged Valentinewithvitafoam across Nigeria.

The experts, who described Vitafoam’s mattresses as essential to healthy living commended the frontline manufacturer of rigid foams and other household materials for its Buy Right strategy, which enables customers to purchase mattresses that align with their weight and height.

Speaking at the Programme to mark 2022 Valentine Day, an Orthopedic Sleep Consultant and Trauma Surgeon, Dr Charles Uzodinma, explained that a good foam should be of an appropriate firmness to support the body weight and shape.

“ I endorse Vitafoam’s Buy Right that enables a customer to choose a mattress that aligns with his body mass and height. A quality mattress should be able to ensure that it can hug to the body continuously from head to toe and distribute evenly the pressure of the mattress and weight of the body. Vitafoam has done great in this initiative.

Customers should take advantage of Buy Right to get appropriate foams.“, he said.

Corroborating him, a Pharmacist, Mr Yemi Aladeniyi stated that the essence of Vitafoam’s Buy Right was to enable customers involve sleep experts in their choice of appropriate foams.

A lawyer who won the Vitafoam contest organized for customers to mark Valentine Day, Mrs Sade Sulaiman, and expressed gratitude to the Company for its customer centric policy in product development.

Prompted by media enquiry, Vitafoam’s Product Group Manager, Moses Mogbolu explained the rationale for the Valentinewithvitafoam thus: “ Valentine Experience 2022 focused on creating comfortable house experience, celebrating and our customers and amplifying the current Vitafoam marketing campaign “We are Good in Bed”.

“We executed the Vitafoam Valentine Experience to connect, engage and delight our numerous customers and Nigerians”, she said.