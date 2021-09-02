Experts discuss ways of enhancing security architecture of companies

Financial and information and communication technology experts have explained innovative ways of enhancing security architecture of companies, and the role of various stakeholders, especially employees and customers, in protecting the integrity of information technology networks and systems.

Speaking at the yearly conference of the Central Securities and Clearing System (CSCS) Plc themed: “Cyber security: The challenges we face today”, Managing Director of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, called for awareness and adoption of best practices to protect the financial markets from cybercrime threats.

According to him, the prolonged disruptions caused by COVID-19 have increased digitisation and adoption of new technologies, albeit presenting new risks to cybersecurity.

“As we surf the internet and connect to different applications either on our official networks or personal devices, we need to protect ourselves and our ecosystem from the rising vulnerabilities of cybercrimes. At CSCS, we believe everyone’s awareness and conscious practice of best approaches in cybersecurity should be a key aspect of how people live and work in today’s environment, especially as everyone needs to take responsibility for protecting the integrity of networks and systems, not just for our personal interest but also in ensuring the integrity and safety of our ecosystem and broader market.

“Cybersecurity is not the responsibility of the IT officers, rather it’s a collective responsibility of everyone connected to the system, including customers, who we must continuously educate on best practices to prevent them from being the weakest link in our systems,” Jalo-Waziri said.

The Head, Start-Up Operations, CSCS, Mr. Folagbade Adeyemi said in order to prevent fraudsters from exploiting systemic gaps by assuming an individual identity, investors should take ownership of their identity and increase the effort level for identity theft by carrying out account updates such as contact information, strengthen access controls and periodically reviewing their accounts to ensure safety.

