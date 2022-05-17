Experts raise alarm over selling of fake organic products

As the farming season kicks off with the coming of rains, a Biochemist and the Executive Director of Transparency and Economic Development Initiatives (TEDI), Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Mr. has raised the alarm over the activities of scammers who engaged in selling fake bio-fertilizers and other organic products to unsuspecting farmers.

The Executive Director of Transparency and Economic Development Initiatives from Ebonyi State, Ogazi Emeka, raised the concern in a chat with Blueprint report, saying these deadly forgers who adulterates different products don’t know the scientific technology behind the science of deploying good microbial production for good and benefits of soil, plants, human and ecosystem.

According to Ogazi who also produces organic fertilizer and pesticides, Stem Biofertilizers is fortified with good guy Bacteriocin and Bacteriophaging bacteria that instantly kill soil pathogenic microbes like bacteria, viruses, protozoa, fungi, when sprayed on plants and soil during fertilization, because pathogens are most likely to be transported to water through surface runoff and by direct animal access to surface water.

“Streams are serve as sources of drinking water supply and domestic purposes provide the greatest opportunity for transporting these pathogens to humans. We sterilize animal dung before using for biofertilizer to kill germs.

“Forgers don’t know these and they ruin farmers, ruin ecosystem, ruin the soil by corking and imitating real genuine biofertilizer in the name to make money, they package whatever substances to sell to make money promoting biohazard in the market, scam people online to get money faking genuine real Bioproducts.

“Make famers to loose there farms and investment. They are more worst than terrorists, their activities kill innocent citizens, kill ecosystem, ruin the nation and kill the soil and they have stolen the farmers money and killing his farm. They suppose to be rounded and killed without mercy because these faked biofertilizer pose risks to human health, soil and plants. They are promoting biohazard via their. Worst is farmers will avoid patronising organic agriculture,” he lamented.

He said most challenges confronting plants start with poor soil, which is barren of life found in a natural forest environment.

According to him, Nigerian culture of farming is highly anthropogenic, highly destructive, mindless, even animals preserve and promote better environment than Nigerians.

“Nigerian has no culture and regard to land, harmful hazardous things that kill are permitted in Nigeria land without knowing land is a living organisms, provides life, provides foods to man, plants and animals.

“Observe, how Nigerians deforest lands for charcoal pyrolysis for energy, travel to Abuja the seat of poor, you cry, trees that provide life are logged out for pyrolysis, because God is faithfully providing Natura organic fertilizer every moment, daily monthly for a living soil health fertility, but we destroy it, kill the living organisms through our deadly harmful practice, burning, applying hazardous chemicals in the form granular chemical fertility full of lime stone used in producing cement for building and construction. Applying herbicides, and pesticides. I call on Nigerian government to save us from wicked rat poison scammers, adulterating our bioproducts,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

