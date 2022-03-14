Experts seek global biodiversity framework implementation

Experts have called on African countries to implement broad-based action that would transform society’s relationship with biodiversity.

They spoke at a workshop on Post-2020 global biodiversity framework in Abuja, saying, this will galvanise and ensure transformative action by governments and local communities to achieve goals of Convention on Biological Diversity.

Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano, said parties have emphasised the importance of ensuring appropriate financial resources are available to support the implementation.

Aminu-Kano also added, some have suggested that the goal should have a focus on financial flows from developed countries to developing countries, stressing, governments and societies need to determine priorities and allocate funds to internalise the value of nature.

He argued, this would build upon the recognition that its implementation and ensure partnership among organisations at the global, national and local levels. It will also leverage ways to build a momentum for success by taking a right-based approach and the principle of intergenerational equity.

NCF DG said that there is debate on the financing gap which available evidence suggests that it is reasonable to expect to reduce it by $700 billion, saying, it would be accomplished by further reduction of the cost of funding to $500 billion.

“Biodiversity, and the benefits it provides, is fundamental to human well-being and a healthy planet. Despite ongoing efforts, biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide and this decline is projected to continue or worsen under business-as-usual scenarios,” he emphasised.

Also, Director, Technical Programmes, Dr. Joseph Onoja, explained that government and society approach is necessary to make the changes needed over the next 10 years, as a stepping stone towards achieving 2050 vision.

Onoja noted that actions are being taken to put in place tools and solutions for implementation and mainstreaming, reduce the threats to biodiversity and ensure that it is used sustainably to meet people’s needs.