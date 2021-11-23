Experts to brainstorm on impact of unregulated illegal sand mining on women

A coalition of women right advancement groups and stakeholders will hold a one consultative forum today Wednesday in Lagos to brainstorm and raise awareness amongst key state and non-state actors on the impact of unregulated and illegal sand mining on women.

Organisers said women from the Rabaka coastal community in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) will share their experiences on the challenges posed by unregulated sand mining.

Lead Organiser and National Network Coordinator of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria, Chief Mrs. Bridget Osakwe said participants will develop actionable recommendations and synergies which will help to ameliorate the impact of environmental exploitation on women.