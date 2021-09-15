Experts warn as FG seeks fresh $4.054bn, €710m, $125m loans

With an over $30 billion Nigeria’s debt profile, experts have warned of dire consequences as President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate for consideration and approval of yet another external loans to fund projects captured under the 2018-2021 borrowing plans.

The request, contained in a letter dated 24th August, 2021, was read Tuesday during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

In the letter, President Buhari explained that the projects listed in the 2018-2021 Federal Government Borrowing Plan were to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency (AFD), China-Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit (SINOSURE) in the total sum of USD4, 054,476,863.00; Euro 710,000,000.00 and Grant Component of USD125,000,000.00.

The president said the sum would be used to fund Federal and States’ Governments’ projects that cut across key sectors such as Infrastructure, health, agriculture and food security, energy, education and human capital development and COVID-19 response efforts.

He said the projects which cut across the six geo-political zones of the country would bring about employment generation and poverty reduction, as well as protection of the most vulnerable and very poor segments of the Nigerian society.

The letter reads: “I write in respect of the above subject and to submit the attached addendum to the proposed 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan for the consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for same to become effective.

“The Senate President may wish to recall that I earlier transmitted a request on the proposed 2018-2020 Federal Government External Borrowing Plan for the concurrent approval of the Senate in May, 2021.

“However, in view of other emerging needs and to ensure that all critical projects approved by FEC as at June 2021 are incorporated, I hereby forward and addendum to the proposed Borrowing Plan.

“The Projects listed in the addendum to the 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing Plan are to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency (AFD), China-Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit (SINOSURE) in the total sum of USD4, 054,476,863.00; Euro 710,000,000.00 and Grant Component of USD125,000,000.00.

“The Senate is kindly invited to note that the projects and programmes in the Borrowing Plan were selected based on positive, technical and economic evaluations and the contribution they would make to the socio-economic development of the country including employment generation and poverty reduction as well as protection of the most vulnerable and very poor segments of the Nigerian society.

“The Senate may also wish to note that all the listed projects in the addendum form part of the 2018-2021 External Borrowing Plan and cover both the Federal and States Government projects and are geared towards the realization of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan that cut across key sectors such as Infrastructure, Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Education and Human Capital Development and COVID-19 Response efforts.

“A summary of some key projects in each of the six geo-political zones and a summary on the expected impacts on the socio-economic development of each of the six (6) geo-political zones are attached herewith as Annex II and III.

“Given the importance attached to the timely delivery of the projects listed in the proposed Borrowing Plan and the benefits both the Federal and State Governments stand to gain from the implementation of same, I hereby wish to request for the kind consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for projects listed in the addendum to the 2018-2021 Federal Government External Borrowing Plan to enable the projects become effective.”

Reactions

And in a reaction to the latest borrowing plans, MD/CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited Idakolo Gabriel Gbolade told Blueprint that constant borrowing by the federal government had affected government’s ability to meet its obligations locally.

He said a large chunk of government revenue was being spent on debt servicing.

“The external loan portfolio is already affecting the capacity of government to meet its various obligations-both local and international-which has led to constant strikes locally because the federal government keeps failing to fulfil its obligations to unions as agreed.

“The servicing of the existing loan repayments by government is already gulping over 60% of government revenues. This new external borrowing will further strain the revenue accruing to the federation account without clear cut projections that the projects to be funded will generate enough revenue to repay the new loans.”

Gbolade further said “so far, the average Nigerian is yet to feel the impact of government’s borrowings to fund infrastructure. More Nigerians migrate into the poverty zone daily.”

He therefore urged the Nation Assembly to audit the borrowings in order to ascertain their impact on Nigerians.

“A responsible National Assembly should audit the existing borrowings to ascertain their impact on the economy and the people instead of approving additional loans,” the expert also said.

Also speaking, a political economist and development researcher, MR Olamilekan A. Adefolarin, said dwindling revenue combined with the urge to fund capital projects, had resulted in excessive government borrowing.

According to him, revenue generation gaps continued to compel the government over the years to keep borrowing.

“Again, the urgency to successfully complete most of these capital intensive projects is what is fuelling government’s penchant to go borrowing. However, there is need for caution, especially now that the naira dollar rate is at an abysmal position. So, this borrowing could be a mechanism deployed at wrong time and it will on the long run create serious economic distortion which will constrain growth and pauperise the people.

“Interestingly, these loans are not perceived by the Nigerian people as healthy for the economy, especially with the huge mistrust against the government,” he said.

Adefolarin tasked the government to improve its revenue generation capacity to be able to fund the projects at hand.

He also urged the government to block massive revenue leakages in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), review the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and properly monitor its various empowerment programmes which he said, had become a conduit pipe for embezzlement of funds.



“Instructively, the government has a lot to do in generating enough revenue to fund the projects at hand. The government in my view must seek alternative means.

“Fundamentally the time for government to block loopholes in MDAs and parastatals is now. The TAS policy should be reviewed. At the same time, the government must stop throwing billions of Naira as intervention funds at various subsectors of the economy in the name of empowering the people that end up being another conduit pipe of official corruption,” he said.