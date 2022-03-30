Explore Bayelsa beyond oil, Diri urges investors 

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has appealed to foreign investors to tap the economic potentialities of his state beyond its depleting oil resources.

Governor Diri, who spoke Tuesday evening at one of the closing sessions of the annual global investors meeting known as the Dubai Expo 2020 holding at the picturesque Dubai Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates, said Bayelsa is an amazing state with several investment opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

The Bayelsa governor said the state, which was created in 1996, seeks investors to develop its agricultural potential in areas it had comparative advantage such as in rice, cassava, plantain, sugarcane, oil palm production as well as fisheries and aquaculture.

He invited investors to partner with the state to exploit its rich mangrove forests and natural beaches to make it a tourists’ haven.

Diri added that Bayelsa’s sprawling coastline, which is the longest in Nigeria, provided vast opportunities for power generation ranging from wind to tidal and solar energy.

He said: “It gives me special pleasure to introduce to you what I sincerely describe as an opportunity of a lifetime – to come invest in amazing Bayelsa state. We know that investment is key to attaining the lofty socio-economic goals that will sustain our youth or alleviate the poverty that still challenges significant numbers of our people.

“We are taking the necessary steps with our Strategic State Development Plan of integrating the private sector in our development and growth agenda as well as ensuring that the structures and policies are competitive and in tandem with international best practice.”

The Bayelsa helmsman emphasised that actions already taken have put the state on a positive trajectory, stating that a recent Ease-of-Doing Business report rated Bayelsa highest in the South-South region as well as being adjudged as one of the safest states to do business in the country.

“Our state is one of the leading producers of oil and gas in Nigeria. There is however much more to Bayelsa than its abundant oil and gas deposits. These include but are not limited to agriculture, where our arable land gives us comparative advantage in the production of rice, cassava, sugarcane, oil palm and plantain.”