EXPO 2022: RMRDC clinches STI best prize on QUICKLIME

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has again emerged overall best, winning top prize in the Research Institutions category award using her pilot plant for production of hydrates lime (QUICKLIME) for the third time, consecutively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony recently, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said due to advancement in STI, the nation has become a home for start-ups, as technology has been transferred to many of the nation’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Nigeria has become a home of start-ups. Using one of our agencies, the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), which has branches in all the states of the federation, technologies developed locally are transferred to many of our entrepreneurs. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are springing up in many parts of the country.

“In the past six years, the country has made significant breakthrough in providing remedy to major diseases in form of drugs and medicine derived from our indigenous natural ingredients. He further said the country has made a lot of progress in the development of new drugs and they are at different levels of certification including clinical trials.”

Speaking to the press, the Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Professor Hussain Doko Ibrahim said only prayer, consistency and hard work can single one or an organisation to be recognised for its positive efforts again and again based on merit, adding, “I owe it all to Almighty Allah and my team.”