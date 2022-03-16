EXPO: Executive Order 5 an interventionist law – Oguejiofo

The National Coordinator/CEO, Strategy Implementation Task Office, Presidential Executive Order NO. 5 (SITOPEO-5), Engr. Oguejiofor Ibiam, has described the Order as an interventionist law capable of relieving Nigeria of its festering challenges.

Engr. Ibiam made the assertion during the Day 2 of theongoing Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO (STI EXPO) in Abuja.

The Executive Order 5, he said, is a special Order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology.

According to him, the Order will create an enabling environment to mobilise local investment, made in Nigeria goods and services and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

“Another key functionality of the Order is economic empowerment of Nigerian professionals, manufacturers and the youth,” he said.