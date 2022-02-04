Expose ‘96 identified sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria,’ Afenifere tells FG

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday urged the federal government to take prompt action against the alleged 96 identified sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

Afenifere in a statement in Ibadan declared that enough of the “just periodically announcing the efforts it is making in combating the menace of terrorism.”

In the statement by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the organisation lamented that various officials of the federal government had “at different times talked about the government’s efforts at curtailing the menace of terrorism that is gradually enveloping the country.”

“But other than occasional reports of bombardments of terrorists’ camps by the military, no concrete steps are seen to be taken by the government to tackle the roots of the problem.

“Indeed, the failure of the government to act decisively in this respect has emboldened the terrorists to be more daring – leading to the death of thousands of people and capturing of many communities particularly in the northern part of the country by the terror groups,” the statement read in part.

It added: “The disclosure by Borno state Governor Babangana Zulum that the Islamic West African Province (ISWAP) is about taking over Nigeria not only attests to the above claim, it should be a serious reason for concern warranting decisive actions on the part of the government and its agencies.”