Expose people behind banditry in Nigeria, council tells FG

Northern States Council Secretary of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Alhaji Isiaq Sanni, has urged the federal government to expose the sponsors and people supporting banditry in Nigeria for an enduring solution to the security challenge.

The call came just as Speakers of the 36 states Houses of Assembly rose from their forum’s meeting in Katsina to support the call by the National Assembly and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state to the federal government to declare bandits as terrorists.

Alhaji Sanni made the call at the 8th-day Fidau prayer of late Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Kaduna branch, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade, who died penultimate Friday. He said Alhaji Olapade, who until his death was President Yoruba Community in Kaduna state and Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCON), lived, worked and died in advocacy for a united and secured Nigeria through promotion of citizen education.

According to the ADS Council scribe, “Alhaji Liadi Olapade, was a philanthropist. The little things we have seen have shown that he is well loved. He did very well for Ansar-ud-Deen Society and humanity at large. Due to his passion for religion and education, which he said is the best way to fight insecurity, he accepted the nomination and represented Northern States Council of Ansar-ud-Deen as board of trustees member of Summit University, Offa.

“It is unfortunate that today, the insecurity that Olapade fought for still persists. Thus, we are calling on government to put in more effort to the fight against banditry and other security challenges, because their current effort is not enough to address the challenges. Government should expose those behind banditry, those sponsoring the insecurity, to let us know those who don’t want Nigeria to progress.”

The Guest Speaker and Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Northern states Council, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who was represented by Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Zaria, Alhaji Tajudeen Akewusekisa, urged Muslims to prepare for their exit from life, saying that, “we should all prepare for our exit because many good people have gone. Alhaji Olapade was one of the major donors and supporters of Summit University.

“He was very diligent in supporting da’awah. He did everything in religion, he believed in God as one. He was a devoted Muslim, a great philanthropist and a cheerful giver always putting smiles on the face of others. He donated generously towards Summit University. Two years ago, he came to Zaria with some of his friends on the occasion of our anniversary and donated generously.

“There are three types of grave, you are left to chose which one you want. Some peoples’ grave after death will be illuminated till the day of judgement. Some will remain in darkness in their graves; the unbelievers, those who are not true Muslims. Some will remain as if they are asleep till the day of judgment such as righteous humans devoted to their religions, who take their religion with seriousness. We should all look at where we are going, what is next for us,” he said.

President State of Osun Indigenes Association and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yoruba Community in Kaduna state, Alhaji Yunus Ajao Muibi urged Nigerian youth to emulate Alhaji Olapade.

“If Alhaji Olapade could hold six leadership positions successfully, then the youth of today need to emulate him. He was an icon, a bridge builder. He was one of those who fought for the creation of Osun state. He was actively involved in Yoruba community for 25 years serving in various positions,” he said.