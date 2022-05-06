Exposed! How NFF’s refusal to pick best coach for Super Eagles is stalling selection process – Source

After weeks of standstill talks following the inability of Nigeria to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup, a new Super Eagles coach is yet to emerge.

Findings by Blueprint revealed that the delay in deciding a substantive technical adviser for the team might not be unconnected with the reluctance of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board to heed the directives and advice of the Ministry of Youth and Sports development, that the most qualified of four shortlisted coaches be picked for the job.

The source said, “The Ministry’s position is hard and fast that Nigeria deserves the best gaffer at this stage to help with rebuilding the National team and not just anyone will do.

“In order to avoid funding issues as regards the payment of a technical adviser, the Ministry approached Mr. President and secured approval for the federal government to now pay the salaries of the coach.

“All NFF needs to do is pick a solid coach and forward the contract and salary document to the federal government through the ministry. NFF is expected by now to have named atleast some indigenous players as part of the rebuilding of the National team.”

Blueprint has now gathered that a deadline to resolve issues surrounding appointment of a technical adviser has been set for early next week when NFF is expected to respond to the firm position of the ministry.

NFF has neither responded, nor opened up on the delay in the appointment of substantive Super Eagles handler.

Already, assistant coach Yusuf Salisu will select players and lead the team to two upcoming international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador, according to reports making round.

