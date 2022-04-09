Exposed! How Osinachi Nwachukwu ’s husband allegedly battered her to death

Associates of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachuku, have alleged revealed that the Ekwueme singer died from domestic violence and not throat cancer as earlier announced.

They said the music star allegedly died as a result of a kick in the chest by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

In a viral statement shared on WhatsApp and Facebook, the singer was said to have been a long time victim of domestic violence.

Popular gospel star Frank Edwards also reacted to the death of the singer.

He said, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light.

“I won’t say much now, I’ll let the former NDDC director (AUNTY Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk 1st, but it still happened. We tried to stop this.”

Another close friend who pleaded anonymity said the victim’s husband who also served as her personal manager was in charge of her phones, social media accounts, bank accounts, and payments for the singer.

The husband to the late singer is yet to react to the allegation.