Exposed! How ritualist buried 9-year-old girl with N1000 note



Operatives of the Kwara state police command in Offa local government area have arrested a suspected ritualist Alalade Alaweye who buried his nine-year-old victim with N1000 note.

This was coming barely 48 hours after operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara command arrested 25 -year-old Ismail Salihu for Killing his 14- year-old sibling, Azeez Salihu, for money rituals.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Ajayi Okansami confirmed the killing of the nine-year-old Faith Samuel in offa and subsequent arrest of the culprit.

Announcing the arrest of the suspect in a statement, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, Alade of Alawe compound in Offa had killed the nine-year-old girl and was arrested on Saturday based on “actionable inteligence” in Ikotun area in the process of buying the victim.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had killed and was burying the 9-year-old girl by name Faith Samuel of Onireke area Offa.

“The corpse was recovered with a N1000 note buried with it and deposited at the mortuary after certifying her dead by a doctor, for autopsy. The suspect confessed to the killing for money making ritual.

“The parents of the deceased have been contacted while the Commissioner of Police Kwara state command, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the murder,” the statement said.

On the alledged killing of 14-year-old boy by his own brother, NSCDC spokesperson Babawale Afolabi, said the culprit, (Ismail) reportedly conived with a herbalist and one other person to kill his brother for money ritual.

Afolabi, who confirmed the development in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday, said the incident happened penultimate Friday in Kosubosu, the headquarters of Baruten local government area of the state.

“On Friday 13/09/2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu divisional office got a distress call from a neighborhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area.

“Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the anti-vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested an herbalist, Ahmed Nkwe, 44, lsmaila Saliu, 25, and Saliu Ahmed, 30,” he said.

Afolabi disclosed that the suspects lured the victim to a farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu.

He added that luck, however, ran out of the suspects as they were rounded up by the operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm “The prime suspect, who is a brother to the deceased has confessed to have personally slaughtered his own brother with the help of the herbalist and one other person,” Afolabi added.