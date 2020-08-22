Exposed! How woman gave birth, dumped him inside pit toilet – Police

A 30-year-old woman, Miss Franca Udokwu, of Nkpor community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state has allegedly dumped her newly born baby boy into a pit toilet.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Muhammed, the suspect revealed this after she was arrested by operatives attached to Ogidi division following a tip off.

According to Muhammed, the baby had been recovered from the pit toilet but on reaching hospital, he was certified dead and further deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

“On the 22/8/2020 at about 8:30am following a tip off,police operatives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Franca Udokwu ‘f’ aged 30 years of Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state. Suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the child inside a pit toilet inside her house.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect led police detectives to the scene of crime where the baby was recovered and taken to Iyi- enu Mission Hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Meanwhile,corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he added.