Exposed! Names of Senators, Reps’ members trapped in NDDC ‘contract scam’

After failing to meet deadline set by the House of Representatives, Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpobio, has exposed names Senator and there lower chamber counterparts who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Peter Nwaoboshi, senate committee chairman on NDDC; Matthew Urhoghide, senate committee chairman on public accounts, and James Manager, senator representing Delta South, were reportedly listed as beneficiaries.

Sam Anyanwu, a former senator representing Imo east, and Nicholas Mutu, a lawmaker from Delta who chaired the house NDDC committee in the last assembly, were also named as beneficiaries.

Mutu currently chairs the house committee on gas resources.

While Nwaoboshi’s name was tied to 53 projects, Mutu was said to have got 74 contracts.

Urhoghide, Manager and Anyanwu were said to have got 31 contracts in total.

Already, Akpabio has attached their names to the letter he sent to the house of representatives.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was responding to an ultimatum by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, who had given him 48 hours to name the lawmakers who got the contracts or face the “wrath of the house”.

Akpabio had said that National Assembly lawmakers were the biggest beneficiaries of the contracts awarded by the commission as part of his defence to misappropriated funds.

