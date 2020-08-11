Exposed: Northern governor funding, leading Boko Haram, Bandits

Amidst the unpalatable dust recently raised by Borno and Zamfara governors which are still rattling the insecurity space, a former Central Bank of Nigeria, deputy governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has revealed that a serving northern governor is one of those behind Boko Haram and Bandits’ operation.

Mailafia who revealed this on Monday via Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM, said he had a chat with two repentant terrorists who identified the northern governor.

He said the terrorists and bandits were one and the same.

Mailafia, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the last election, said the terrorists moved weapons even during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19.

He said, “Some of us also have our intelligence networks. I have met with some of the bandits; we have met with some of their high commanders – one or two who have repented – they have sat down with us not once, not twice.

“They told us that one of the northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria. Boko Haram and the bandits are one and the same. They have a sophisticated network. During this lockdown their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lockdown.

“They were moving ammunition, moving money, and distributing them across different parts of the country.”

Mailafia said Boko Haram had already infiltrated southern Nigeria, adding that their plan was to spark a second civil war.

The former CBN deputy governor, who holds a PhD from Oxford University in the United Kingdom, said he was not one to make spurious and unfounded allegations.