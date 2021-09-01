Expectations as Gulder Ultimate Search returns

After years of hiatus, Nigerian reality television series, Gulder Ultimate Search (also called GUS), created and sponsored by brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc, will return to the screen going by revelation of the beer manufacturing firm.

The show which borders on the survival instincts of its contestants dominated the Nigerian airwaves in the early 2000s.

The show which began in 2004 ran for 11 seasons before its hiatus in 2016. A brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc, the show has produced some talents who have become stars.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan on Wednesday in a media briefing said, “We are really excited to be bringing back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show.

According to Morgan, registration will kick off on September 1 and close on September 8, 2021. The first screening session starts September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session kicks off on September 16 in Lagos.

The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.