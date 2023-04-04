Expulsion of Omo-Agege: Group faceless, dubious impostors – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state Tuesday described as faceless the group which purportedly expelled Deputy Senate President and the governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Describing them further as “rabble rousing impostors”, the state APC executive committee members in a statement said the faceless group posed to be members of the executive committee of the party.

The statement signed by the party chairman and Secretary, Mr Sobotie Omeni, and Peter Akarogbe, said, “attention of the Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a publication now making the rounds in both the traditional and social media, by rabble rousing impostors.

“They claim to hold positions at the various levels of the party – Wards, Local Government Areas, Senatorial Districts and at the State Headquarter.

“We, the the legitimate and only recognized State Executive Committee of the Party, at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain, hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence. Therefore it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithfuls and the general public.

“The Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, senatorial districts and state levels, were duly elected at the different Congresses organised by the party. They remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“The various levels of the Executive Committees of the All Progressives Congress at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, were elected by bonafide members of the Party, in an open transparent process, duly designated, approved and coordinated by the National Headquarters.

“In the light of the foregoing, the names of the Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, are in the National Secretariat of the Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly monitored the congresses as required by law.”

Mr Sobotie noted that the signatories to the said publication were not only dubious impostors, but very reckless with their publication.

“In this regard, their claims could cause a breach of public peace and must not be permitted.

“The Nigerian Police Force, DSS and other security agencies are enjoined to take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace.

“The general public, party faithfuls and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountenance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions,” he said.

