Extend continuous voter registration by 60 days, Reps tell INEC 





The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by a minimum of 60 days.

The resolution came following concerns expressed by spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who through a motion on Wednesday noted the plans by the electoral umpire to end the process soon, even as many members spoke in similar vein as the motion was debated.

Members who spoke on the matter also urged INEC to deploy additional staff and Voters Registration Machines across the country in order to capture qualified Nigerians who were yet to be registered.

The lawmaker in moving the motion though agreed that Electoral Act currently in force empowers INEC to suspend such registration 60 days away from a general election, expressed worries that the large number of unregistered eligible voters willing to be registered as evidenced by crowd seen at various registration centres resulting in congestion was a proof that many would be disenfranchised if the exercise is ended as scheduled.

“The House is concerned about reports of shortages of voter registration machines, inadequate manpower and personnel at registration centres which may lead to frustrations among prospective registrants and in some cases, unrest at some registration centres”, he observed.

He further buttressed his demand on the calls from concerned Citizens and Civil Societies urging, INEC to extend the voters’ registration deadline to accommodate eligible voters desiring to register for their Permanent Voters Cards.

The House subsequently mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to engage the Independent National Electoral Commission to examine and proffer solutions to the shortage of registration machines and manpower towards ensuing the deployment of additional 30 voter registration machines in each Local Government Area, train and deploy Ad-hoc staff to improve the shortage of manpower at registration centres, provide security for the Ad-hoc staff and report back within two weeks.

